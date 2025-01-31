Lunin and Trubin have found out their rivals in the Champions League playoffs: who will play whom?

Lunin vs. Manchester City, Trubin vs. Golovin: draw for the 1/16 finals of the Champions League

The draw for the Champions League playoffs of the 2024/25 season took place in Nyon, Switzerland.

As a result, 8 teams that have passed the group stage of the competition have learned their rivals. In particular, Andriy Lunin's Real Madrid will play against Manchester City, and Anatoliy Trubin's Benfica will play against Monaco, UNN reports .

Details

According to the draw, French Brest will play against French PSG, who have already met in Ligue 1. Back then, the Parisians celebrated a 3-1 victory, losing during the match.

Belgian Brugge will play against Italian Atalanta. This will be the first official match between the teams.

Scottish Celtic will play against German Bayern Munich, and Italian Juventus will meet again with Dutch PSV. By the way, Juventus defeated PSV 3-1 in the match of the 1st round of the Champions League group stage.

Portuguese Sporting will meet German Borussia Dortmund, and Dutch Feyenoord will play against Italian AC Milan.

In addition, Real Madrid, which is represented by Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, will play against Manchester City.

It was thanks to Lunin that the Creamy beat Man City in the 1/4 finals of the Champions League, when the Ukrainian keeper saved two shots by Bernard Silva and Mateo Kovacic in a penalty shootout.

Another Ukrainian goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin, and his Portuguese side Benfica will face French side Monaco.

Benfica and Monaco have already met in the Champions League this season. In the 5th round, Benfica narrowly beat Monaco 3-2.

It is worth noting that during that match, Trubin did not shake hands with Monaco midfielder, Russian Alexander Golovin.

The first matches will take place on February 11, and the return matches on February 18.

AddendumAddendum

We reached the 1/8 finals of the Champions League directly:

"Liverpool; Barcelona; Arsenal; Inter; Atletico; Bayer Leverkusen; Lille; Aston Villa. The 1/8 finals will take place on March 4 and 11.

Recall

"Shakhtar lost to Borussia Dortmund with a score of 1-3 in the decisive match. The seven points gained were not enough to qualify for the playoffs.