Lunin and Trubin have found out their rivals in the Champions League playoffs: who will play whom?

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34171 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71033 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103405 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106709 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124946 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102593 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130597 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103840 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96621 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113453 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30066 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34163 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163333 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153357 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4390 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11097 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107912 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113453 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138835 views
Lunin and Trubin have found out their rivals in the Champions League playoffs: who will play whom?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26211 views

The draw for the 1/16 finals of the Champions League took place in Nyon, where Lunin's Real Madrid will face Manchester City and Trubin's Benfica will face Monaco. The first matches will take place on February 11.

Lunin vs. Manchester City, Trubin vs. Golovin: draw for the 1/16 finals of the Champions League

The draw for the Champions League playoffs of the 2024/25 season took place in Nyon, Switzerland.

As a result, 8 teams that have passed the group stage of the competition have learned their rivals. In particular, Andriy Lunin's Real Madrid will play against Manchester City, and Anatoliy Trubin's Benfica will play against Monaco, UNN reports .

Details

According to the draw, French Brest will play against French PSG, who have already met in Ligue 1. Back then, the Parisians celebrated a 3-1 victory, losing during the match.

Image

Belgian Brugge will play against Italian Atalanta. This will be the first official match between the teams.

Scottish Celtic will play against German Bayern Munich, and Italian Juventus will meet again with Dutch PSV. By the way, Juventus defeated PSV 3-1 in the match of the 1st round of the Champions League group stage.

Image

Portuguese Sporting will meet German Borussia Dortmund, and Dutch Feyenoord will play against Italian AC Milan.

In addition, Real Madrid, which is represented by Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, will play against Manchester City.

Image

It was thanks to Lunin that the Creamy beat Man City in the 1/4 finals of the Champions League, when the Ukrainian keeper saved two shots by Bernard Silva and Mateo Kovacic in a penalty shootout.

Another Ukrainian goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin, and his Portuguese side Benfica will face French side Monaco.

Image

Benfica and Monaco have already met in the Champions League this season. In the 5th round, Benfica narrowly beat Monaco 3-2.

It is worth noting that during that match, Trubin did not shake hands with Monaco midfielder, Russian Alexander Golovin.

The first matches will take place on February 11, and the return matches on February 18.

AddendumAddendum

We reached the 1/8 finals of the Champions League directly:

"Liverpool; Barcelona; Arsenal; Inter; Atletico; Bayer Leverkusen; Lille; Aston Villa. The 1/8 finals will take place on March 4 and 11.

Recall

"Shakhtar lost to Borussia Dortmund with a score of 1-3 in the decisive match. The seven points gained were not enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
switzerlandSwitzerland

Contact us about advertising