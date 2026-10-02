The US plans to increase the number of unmanned "canoes" for border protection — what Ukraine's experience has to do with it

The Pentagon may expand its use of autonomous surveillance boats on the Rio Grande River and in the Gulf of Mexico after the canoe-sized vessels helped authorities detect and prevent instances of illegal border crossings and drug smuggling as part of a pilot program launched in January. A U.S. government official said this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The publication notes that these unmanned surface vessels, created by San Diego-based startup Seasats, patrol the river for extended periods without a crew. They are part of a broader initiative by the military and law enforcement agencies to use relatively inexpensive autonomous systems for surveillance and security missions.

The use of these vessels along the border also demonstrates how a new generation of venture-backed defense startups is gaining the opportunity to win contracts previously handled primarily by traditional contractors. The Pentagon is seeking faster and cheaper ways to deploy cutting-edge technologies capable of operating around the clock.

Defense officials are considering broader use of these solar-powered boats to monitor remote sections of the Rio Grande. In addition to Seasats, similar maritime drones are supplied by Saronic, Saildrone, and Splash.

Military officials plan to increase the number of robotic vessels—10 are currently being tested—by another 50 units. This is intended to reduce the workload of Coast Guard boats and manned aircraft patrolling the border with Mexico as part of President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to combat illegal immigration.

Maritime drones are "cost-effective solutions for intercepting violators and maintaining a presence in areas where drug traffickers are now moving," said M. Roosevelt Ditlevson, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs.

In recent years, small drones and other unmanned platforms have become widespread in the U.S. military after repeatedly proving their effectiveness during the war in Ukraine.

A drone-developing startup linked to Trump’s sons aims to bring Ukrainian technology to the United States — media

In addition

According to media reports, Lightfish— a low-profile autonomous vessel made by Seasats—is approximately 3.3 meters (11 feet) long and weighs 154 kilograms (340 pounds). It costs approximately $240,000 and can be launched from a boat ramp or from the bed of a pickup truck. The drone is capable of operating for months, even in challenging maritime conditions. These vessels are equipped with various sensors—including electro-optical, infrared, and hydroacoustic (sonar) systems—that transmit tracking data in real time directly to military software networks, such as Palantir Technologies' Maven Smart System and Anduril Industries' Fortress platform, alerting Customs and Border Protection and Coast Guard units.

The Pentagon said that, on average each month, Lightfish drones help detect 452 violations, carry out 350 apprehensions, and prompt 100 turnarounds (when a group of people abandons an attempt to cross the border after realizing that they have been detected).

"They see that the vessel is waiting for them and realize that they have effectively been exposed," Ditlevson said.

The drone manufacturer attracted global attention in July, when Reuters reported that the commercial Lightfish vessel, operating in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, came close enough to a People's Liberation Army Navy destroyer equipped with guided missiles. This made it possible to record detailed close-range video and demonstrate how inexpensive autonomous vessels can monitor military assets worth billions of dollars.

According to Ditlevson, if the project continues to succeed, the number of Lightfish vessel orders could increase by 50 units; their use in the Gulf of Mexico to create a radar barrier between Texas and Key West is also being considered. At the same time, he noted that the expansion of their application would take place gradually, alongside the testing of various technologies.

"We are not tied to a specific manufacturer. We need the best technology," he said in an interview with Reuters.

Seasats CEO Mike Flanigan said that unmanned systems provide continuous monitoring that traditional means, which require large amounts of fuel, cannot match.

"An aircraft or ship can cover vast distances quickly, but if you wanted, say, to keep a Boeing 737 over a certain area of the ocean for an entire day, that would simply be impossible," Flanigan explained. "Our vessel does not cover such a large area in a short time, but it can remain in a designated area for months, which is a key advantage for security and monitoring missions."

As intensified border controls and targeted military operations have closed off a number of drug-smuggling routes, cartels are increasingly shifting their activities to coastal waters and areas near the shore. The expanded use of these unmanned vessels in the Gulf of Mexico precedes their testing in more challenging conditions in the Pacific Ocean, near San Diego.