The U.S. Congress may consider a military and trade aid package for Georgia if the country abandons its anti-Western rhetoric and respects human rights. This was reported on Monday, May 20, by Politico, citing a draft law by South Carolina Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the United States is ready to provide Georgia with preferential trade treatment, improved access to U.S. markets, visa liberalization, and a military support package.

The draft law provides for military assistance for security and defense, which, according to the newspaper, "is ideal for territorial defense against Russian aggression.

The same draft law provides for tough sanctions against politicians from the ruling Georgian Dream and their families if their law on so-called "foreign agents," which is similar to the Russian one, is not withdrawn.

The package will be granted if the Georgian authorities demonstrate significant and sustained progress in reviving their democracy the document says.

It is noted that the bill may be submitted to Congress on May 20-26.

Georgia cannot have one foot in Moscow if it wants to join the EU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister