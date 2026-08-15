The United States is considering joint strikes with Colombia against armed groups

The United States and Colombia may conduct joint military operations against armed groups, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) and remnants of the FARC. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said this, Reuters writes, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Hegseth, Colombia authorized "joint military operations to eliminate terrorists and terrorist networks." When asked whether he had discussed the possibility of joint strikes with the Colombian side, the secretary replied: "Yes."

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Designated terrorist organizations, together with partner governments, will be legitimate targets of the government of the United States — Hegseth said.

Washington also announced plans to provide Colombia's new government with $1 billion in security assistance. The country's new president, Abelardo de la Espriella, promised to step up the fight against illegal drug production and armed groups.

Hegseth said that the United States seeks to protect the Western Hemisphere from external threats, including drug trafficking and foreign influence.

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