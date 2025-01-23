The United States has sent thousands of troops to the border with Mexico

Many thousands of US troops have been ordered to redeploy and deploy along the border with Mexico to strengthen the protection of the southern borders of the United States after President Donald Trump's order. This was reported by CNN, BBC News with reference to the White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the US army has sent thousands of additional troops to the southern border with Mexico following President Donald Trump's order.

According to Caroline Leavitt, President Donald Trump prioritizes "deporting illegal immigrants" from the United States and refuses to allow those who are about to cross the border.

You will be returned home, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted. Do not come - said Leavitt.

She also called it "the number one priority for the American people.

It is not yet known which units will be involved. At the same time, it is noted that there are already more than 2,000 military personnel at the border to assist the U.S. Customs and Border Protection with logistical tasks such as data entry, monitoring, vehicle maintenance, and threat detection.

In addition, a unit of the Texas National Guard is working on the border as part of the Operation Lonestar mission, which involves about 4,500 National Guardsmen.

The newly arrived troops are expected to support the Joint Task Force North by assisting border guards with operational readiness, management in command and control centers, and providing intelligence to analyze threats and migrant flows.

The sources, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the US Transportation Command has also been instructed to prepare to use military equipment, including military aircraft, to deport migrants.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to immediately close the southern border to illegal migrants. The document provides for the expulsion of violators and restrictions on the ability to apply for asylum.