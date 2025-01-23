The United States has sent thousands of troops to the border with Mexico

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100498 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101813 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109789 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112493 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133831 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104208 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121447 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73419 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116371 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 46144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47081 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100498 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133831 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136965 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168355 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158021 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33245 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47081 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116371 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121447 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140801 views
The United States has sent thousands of troops to the border with Mexico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34278 views

Trump has ordered the redeployment of US troops to the border with Mexico to strengthen security. There are already more than 2,000 troops and 4,500 National Guardsmen on the border to help the Border Patrol.

Many thousands of US troops have been ordered to redeploy and deploy along the border with Mexico to strengthen the protection of the southern borders of the United States after President Donald Trump's order. This was reported by CNN, BBC News with reference to the White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the US army has sent thousands of additional troops to the southern border with Mexico following President Donald Trump's order.

According to Caroline Leavitt, President Donald Trump prioritizes "deporting illegal immigrants" from the United States and refuses to allow those who are about to cross the border.

You will be returned home, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted. Do not come

-  said Leavitt.

She also called it "the number one priority for the American people.

It is not yet known which units will be involved. At the same time, it is noted that there are already more than 2,000 military personnel at the border to assist the U.S. Customs and Border Protection with logistical tasks such as data entry, monitoring, vehicle maintenance, and threat detection.

In addition, a unit of the Texas National Guard is working on the border as part of the Operation Lonestar mission, which involves about 4,500 National Guardsmen.

The newly arrived troops are expected to support the Joint Task Force North by assisting border guards with operational readiness, management in command and control centers, and providing intelligence to analyze threats and migrant flows. 

The sources, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the US Transportation Command has also been instructed to prepare to use military equipment, including military aircraft, to deport migrants.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to immediately close the southern border to illegal migrants. The document provides for the expulsion of violators and restrictions on the ability to apply for asylum.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-armyUnited States Army
white-houseWhite House
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

