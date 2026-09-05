The United States has sanctioned a Turkish bank over million-dollar transactions benefiting Iran

The United States has imposed sanctions on Turkey's Golden Global Bank and companies linked to it over suspicions that they conducted millions of dollars' worth of transactions for Iran. LRT reported this, citing the U.S. Department of the Treasury, UNN writes.

Details

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the Istanbul-headquartered bank facilitated financial transactions for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and also helped process international payments for Iran's leadership.

The sanctions provide for the freezing of the assets of sanctioned individuals and companies in the United States and a ban on transactions with them.

Washington threatens to intensify Iran's economic isolation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that financial institutions should take Washington's intention to economically isolate Iran seriously. Earlier, he announced new sanctions to further increase pressure on Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury Department also raised the possibility of secondary sanctions against countries and organizations that continue to cooperate with Iran in the areas of digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington plans to isolate Iran through "economic warfare." At the same time, it remains unclear how much the new restrictions will be able to affect the course of the war with Iran.

The United States expanded sanctions against Cuba — Raúl Castro’s grandson is among those targeted by the restrictions