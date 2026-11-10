The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees based on the NATO principle; what other agreements are being discussed with Russia

The United States has offered Ukraine security guarantees modeled on Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. Washington is also discussing with moscow the possibility of resuming the work of the Russia–NATO Council and a mechanism for reinstating sanctions in the event of violations of future agreements. PBS reported this, citing a U.S. official, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication’s source, the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and russia, scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, will focus primarily on postwar security guarantees and territorial issues.

The U.S. official claims that the Ukrainian and Russian sides demonstrated “a certain degree of flexibility” in private conversations. He also said that moscow had allegedly indicated a desire to find a way to end the war, but provided no details.

What security guarantees are being discussed

One of Washington’s proposals is an agreement that would provide Ukraine with security mechanisms modeled on Articles 4 and 5 of NATO. These concern consultations among allies in the event of a threat and the principle of collective defense.

Peskov stated that the talks in Abu Dhabi would take place without European representatives

Another initiative would provide for the automatic reinstatement of sanctions against russia if they are lifted and moscow subsequently violates the terms of the ceasefire.

In addition, the United States is considering the possibility of resuming the work of the Russia–NATO Council, whose activities were suspended in 2022.

The United States wants to involve Europe in the talks

The U.S. official acknowledged European countries’ concern about the Kremlin’s earlier demands, particularly regarding the withdrawal of NATO forces from the Alliance’s eastern flank.

To end the war, Europe must be at the negotiating table. We need significantly more discussions with russia involving Europeans – he emphasized.

Rubio called security guarantees the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi