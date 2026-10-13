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The United States and Russia may hold new talks by the end of the year: Moscow makes a sweeping statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Moscow and Washington may hold a new round of consultations by the end of 2026. There are no agreements on a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine.

The United States and Russia may hold new talks by the end of the year: Moscow makes a sweeping statement
Photo: depositphotos

Russia and the United States may hold another round of bilateral consultations by the end of 2026. This was reported by UNN, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. 

At the same time, there are currently no specific agreements regarding a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine. 

Details

According to Ryabkov, the next round of Russian-American consultations may take place by the end of this year. At the same time, the diplomat did not name a specific date for the meeting. Separately, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the prospects of resuming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia on ending the war. According to him, there are currently no specific agreements on organizing such a meeting.

Earlier, on October 7, Ryabkov also stated that there were no current plans to hold trilateral talks. At the same time, he claimed that Moscow remained open to contacts in such a format. The Russian deputy foreign minister also emphasized that bilateral contacts between Moscow and Washington on the issue of Ukraine were continuing. 

In particular, he recalled the September 23 meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the parties discussed the war in Ukraine. At the same time, it is worth remembering that bilateral consultations between Russia and the United States are not the same as trilateral talks on ending the war. Issues concerning the operation of embassies, diplomatic restrictions, and other problems in relations between the two countries remain a separate area of diplomatic dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

Context

In September 2026, the Kremlin allowed for the possibility of resuming trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in October. However, the Russian side later stated that there were no specific plans to hold a new meeting.

The most recent trilateral talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia took place in January-February 2026 in Abu Dhabi and Geneva. Despite Washington's subsequent diplomatic efforts, no significant progress was achieved in agreeing on the terms for ending the war.

On October 8, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that there were no immediate prospects for a negotiated settlement of the war. 

We remind you 

The other day, WP learned about a "peace plan" for Ukraine with four pillars. It provides for the reconstruction of Ukraine, security guarantees, energy integration, and addresses the territorial issue.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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