The UN stated about the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine despite the ceasefire

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, hostilities in Ukraine have not ceased. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Stefan Dujarric during a briefing at the organization's headquarters, reports UNN.

We have taken note of the ceasefire announcement, but have also recorded that both sides continue to fight. We reiterate our call to end this war in accordance with the UN Charter, resolutions, international law and with respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine. - said Stefan Dujarric

As a reminder, on April 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that as of 00:00 after the end of Easter, the Russian army violated 2935 times the promise of a ceasefire given by the Russian Federation itself.

Context

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with the head of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov in the Kremlin. During the meeting, he announced a "Easter truce".

Russia announced the end of the "Easter truce" and resumed strikes on Ukraine