Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 22063 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 69422 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 42545 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 40524 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 41952 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30762 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25740 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 67933 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39647 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53409 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusives
Actual people

Pope Francis

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

United Kingdom

China

The UN stated about the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine despite the ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The UN stated that hostilities in Ukraine continue, despite the declared ceasefire. The organization called for peace in accordance with the UN Charter and respect for the integrity of Ukraine.

The UN stated about the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine despite the ceasefire

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, hostilities in Ukraine have not ceased. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Stefan Dujarric during a briefing at the organization's headquarters, reports UNN.

We have taken note of the ceasefire announcement, but have also recorded that both sides continue to fight. We reiterate our call to end this war in accordance with the UN Charter, resolutions, international law and with respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

- said Stefan Dujarric

As a reminder, on April 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that as of 00:00 after the end of Easter, the Russian army violated 2935 times the promise of a ceasefire given by the Russian Federation itself.

Context

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with the head of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov in the Kremlin. During the meeting, he announced a "Easter truce".

Russia announced the end of the "Easter truce" and resumed strikes on Ukraine21.04.25, 10:16 • 3192 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
