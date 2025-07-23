$41.770.05
The Ukrainian text of the ceasefire memorandum is quite logical, while the Russian one is full of ultimatums - Tykhyi

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1444 views

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that the Ukrainian text of the ceasefire memorandum is logical, while the Russian one contains ultimatums. There is no common agreement on these documents, as they are only drafts.

The documents that Russia calls memorandums are only drafts, and there is no common agreement on them. The Ukrainian text is within the realm of the real, while the Russian one is ultimatistic and unacceptable. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi following the negotiations in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia, reports UNN.

Details

"We believe that it is not very correct to call these documents memorandums, because that is what Russia says. A memorandum is something that has been agreed upon by two sides. This is their strategy, but we believe that these are draft proposals and visions on this matter. Both documents were published in the press some time ago. The Ukrainian text of the memorandum is quite logical, constructive. It does not propose anything that would go beyond the spectrum of what is possible. It is realistic. The Russian text of the memorandum is full of ultimatums, maximalist statements and demands. These are very different texts in their nature," Tykhyi said.

He emphasized that the principled Ukrainian position is that a ceasefire must be established.

Recall

As early as the beginning of June, the Ukrainian delegation provided the Russian side with a memorandum outlining conditions for a ceasefire. Russia refused to provide its own document, stating that it would announce its demands during the meeting.

Ukraine insists on an unconditional ceasefire. A meeting of leaders and the humanitarian track are also a priority.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

