The Ukrainian side reported that negotiations in Abu Dhabi are ongoing

Talks in Abu Dhabi, involving representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, are ongoing, reported the press secretary of Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who heads the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators, writes UNN.

Earlier, U.S. President's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in the talks, announced the continuation of negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, stating that "additional progress is expected in the coming weeks."

Witkoff also reported that the delegations of the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners – the first in five months.

