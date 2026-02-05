$43.170.02
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 6712 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 5346 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 8506 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 8280 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 7188 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10250 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 18607 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29029 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22418 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
The Ukrainian side reported that negotiations in Abu Dhabi are ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States are ongoing in Abu Dhabi. The parties have agreed to exchange 314 prisoners, which is the first exchange in five months.

The Ukrainian side reported that negotiations in Abu Dhabi are ongoing

Talks in Abu Dhabi, involving representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, are ongoing, reported the press secretary of Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who heads the Ukrainian delegation of negotiators, writes UNN.

Earlier, U.S. President's envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in the talks, announced the continuation of negotiations that began in Abu Dhabi with the participation of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, stating that "additional progress is expected in the coming weeks."

Witkoff also reported that the delegations of the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, gathered for peace talks in Abu Dhabi, agreed on an exchange of 314 prisoners – the first in five months.

Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov05.02.26, 09:22 • 10248 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
