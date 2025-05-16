The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations communicates with the Russians through an interpreter - media

The Ukrainian delegation addressed the Russian representatives through an interpreter during the first direct peace talks in more than three years. This is reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Although Ukrainian officials, led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, likely speak Russian, they decided to speak their native language during the negotiations. - the statement reads.

The publication notes that despite the similarity of the two languages, there are significant differences between them.

After Russia's full-scale invasion, the use of the Ukrainian language has increased significantly, as Moscow tried to erase the independence of the neighboring state from the map.

The use of their own language is a manifestation of disobedience on the part of Ukrainians and demonstrates that they are not going to adapt to the Russians - adds the publication.

Let us remind you

A round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia has started in Istanbul. Turkey is conducting it. - Russian media

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, emphasized that during negotiations with the Russian side, the Ukrainian delegation will primarily talk about a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine and its partners called on Russia for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days from May 12. However, on the night of May 11, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian Federation did not stop firing on Ukraine.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.