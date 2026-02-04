$43.190.22
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The second round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation has begun in Abu Dhabi. The UAE is hosting these talks, emphasizing its role in facilitating dialogue between the parties.

The second round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began today in Abu Dhabi as part of diplomatic efforts to advance the political process of settling the Russian-Ukrainian war, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday, publishing the first official photos from today's meeting, writes UNN.

Details

The published photos show representatives of the delegations of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia sitting at a U-shaped table. From the Ukrainian side, members of the delegation Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Davyd Arakhamia, representatives of the military and intelligence are visible.

Among those present from the American side are, in particular, US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner. 

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "the holding of this round in the UAE reflects its strong and balanced relations with all three parties, as well as the international community's confidence in its role in facilitating dialogue and providing a favorable environment for constructive negotiations led by US President Donald Trump."

Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov

The Ministry noted that "the beginning of the second round reflects the commitment of the involved parties to the diplomatic process, expressing hope that this round will build on the achievements of the first round, thereby contributing to progress towards broader mutual understanding."

The Ministry reaffirmed "the UAE's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that will improve the prospects for peace and stability at both regional and international levels."

"The interest is to find out what the Russians and Americans are up to" - MFA on talks in Abu Dhabi

Julia Shramko

