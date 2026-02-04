Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov

A new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi; the President is informed about the progress of each stage, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, informing about their format, writes UNN.

Another stage of negotiations has begun in Abu Dhabi. The negotiation process started in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Next – work in separate groups by direction, after which a repeated joint synchronization of positions is planned. - Umerov said.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation emphasized: "We are working within the clear directives of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to achieve a dignified and lasting peace."

"We inform the Head of State about the progress of each stage of the negotiations," Umerov noted.

On Wednesday, February 4, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks with the United States and Russia are planned.

