$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 1778 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 2154 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
07:36 AM • 6352 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 23293 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 40884 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 34907 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 35165 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 32641 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 20645 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 28715 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2166 views

Another stage of trilateral negotiations has begun in Abu Dhabi, involving Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. After working in separate groups, there will be a joint synchronization of positions.

Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov

A new round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi; the President is informed about the progress of each stage, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, informing about their format, writes UNN.

Another stage of negotiations has begun in Abu Dhabi. The negotiation process started in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Next – work in separate groups by direction, after which a repeated joint synchronization of positions is planned.

- Umerov said.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation emphasized: "We are working within the clear directives of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to achieve a dignified and lasting peace."

"We inform the Head of State about the progress of each stage of the negotiations," Umerov noted.

On Wednesday, February 4, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks with the United States and Russia are planned.

Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"04.02.26, 09:36 • 6360 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine