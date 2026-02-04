"The interest is to find out what the Russians and Americans are up to" - MFA on talks in Abu Dhabi

The interest of the Ukrainian side in the next two-day round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi is to find out what the Russians and Americans are really set on, said during a briefing the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding Abu Dhabi. Indeed, talks and meetings are taking place today and tomorrow. This is a continuation, in fact, of the track that took place before. The Ukrainian side expects from these meetings, firstly, to hear, to see what feedback the Russians will bring, because after the last round they had time to coordinate their positions with their leadership, having heard what was discussed last time, the Ukrainian proposals. Therefore, first of all, it is an opportunity to hear what they will say," the MFA spokesman said.

"The focus of these negotiations will primarily be military and military-political issues. This is evident from the composition of the delegations meeting there. There are many nuances about how the war can end, in which Ukraine is interested, I emphasize once again. Because Ukraine constructively approaches this process and is interested in ending the war, in finding real steps to stop the bloodshed," Tikhiy emphasized. - And these nuances, of which there are quite a few, will be discussed there, in Abu Dhabi, today and tomorrow."

The interest of the Ukrainian side is to find out what the Russians are really set on, and what the Americans are really set on in this context. I hope that this will succeed - stated the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He also indicated that "humanitarian issues remain in focus," the Ukrainian delegation "continues to work as hard as possible on the implementation of humanitarian issues, and first of all, of course, I mean prisoner exchanges."

