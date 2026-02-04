"The interest is to find out what the Russians and Americans are up to" - MFA on talks in Abu Dhabi

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 3974 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 5908 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 1640 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
07:36 AM • 9074 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 24772 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 42663 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 35608 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 35716 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 32962 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 20841 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3.5m/s
71%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damagedPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 AM • 7116 views
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 8926 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 21529 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo06:41 AM • 8694 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISW07:33 AM • 26198 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 1428 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 42263 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 44126 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 82885 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 91452 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Serhiy Lysak
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Great Britain
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 18848 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 19125 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 22192 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 29021 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 39445 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Gold

"The interest is to find out what the Russians and Americans are up to" - MFA on talks in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

At the two-day peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine seeks to understand the real intentions of the Russians and Americans. The discussions focus on military-political and humanitarian issues, including prisoner exchanges.

"The interest is to find out what the Russians and Americans are up to" - MFA on talks in Abu Dhabi

The interest of the Ukrainian side in the next two-day round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi is to find out what the Russians and Americans are really set on, said   during a briefing the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding Abu Dhabi. Indeed, talks and meetings are taking place today and tomorrow. This is a continuation, in fact, of the track that took place before. The Ukrainian side expects from these meetings, firstly, to hear, to see what feedback the Russians will bring, because after the last round they had time to coordinate their positions with their leadership, having heard what was discussed last time, the Ukrainian proposals. Therefore, first of all, it is an opportunity to hear what they will say," the MFA spokesman said.

"The focus of these negotiations will primarily be military and military-political issues. This is evident from the composition of the delegations meeting there. There are many nuances about how the war can end, in which Ukraine is interested, I emphasize once again. Because Ukraine constructively approaches this process and is interested in ending the war, in finding real steps to stop the bloodshed," Tikhiy emphasized. - And these nuances, of which there are quite a few, will be discussed there, in Abu Dhabi, today and tomorrow."

The interest of the Ukrainian side is to find out what the Russians are really set on, and what the Americans are really set on in this context. I hope that this will succeed

- stated the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

He also indicated that "humanitarian issues remain in focus," the Ukrainian delegation "continues to work as hard as possible on the implementation of humanitarian issues, and first of all, of course, I mean prisoner exchanges."

Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov04.02.26, 11:59 • 5934 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Abu Dhabi
Ukraine