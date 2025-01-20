Trump arrived at the White House

The Trump couple - Donald and Melania - have arrived at the White House, reports UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The Trumps greeted the Bidens on the red carpet with golden decor, exchanged greetings and posed for photos before a personal meeting over tea and coffee.

"Welcome home", Biden said to Trump after the president-elect got out of the car.

Biden put his arm around Trump to escort him into the mansion.

Additionally

J.D. Vance has also arrived at the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leaving office, greeted the president-elect when he arrived.

Typically, only the president-elect comes to the White House on inauguration day before the swearing-in ceremony.

Harris and Vance have not yet had an official personal meeting.

Vance was accompanied by his wife, and Harris by her husband, they all shook hands and posed for a photograph.