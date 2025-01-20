ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 112015 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 107989 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 115988 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 118112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 143692 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 144106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113600 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117063 views

Trump arrived at the White House

Trump arrived at the White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27332 views

Donald and Melania Trump arrived at the White House, where they were greeted by the Bidens. The leaders exchanged greetings on the red carpet with gold accents, after which they proceeded to a meeting over tea and coffee.

The Trump couple - Donald and Melania - have arrived at the White House, reports UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The Trumps greeted the Bidens on the red carpet with golden decor, exchanged greetings and posed for photos before a personal meeting over tea and coffee.

"Welcome home", Biden said to Trump after the president-elect got out of the car.

Biden put his arm around Trump to escort him into the mansion.

Another selfies for the road: Biden took a photo with his wife before leaving the US presidency01.20.2025, 16:46 • 23140 views

Additionally

J.D. Vance has also arrived at the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leaving office, greeted the president-elect when he arrived.

Typically, only the president-elect comes to the White House on inauguration day before the swearing-in ceremony.

Harris and Vance have not yet had an official personal meeting.

Vance was accompanied by his wife, and Harris by her husband, they all shook hands and posed for a photograph.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

