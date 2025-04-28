The truce is needed not for a parade, but for real and lasting peace: Yermak on Putin's announcement

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reacted to the decision of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to declare a truce from May 8 to 11 on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, noting that the truce is needed not for a parade, but for a real and lasting peace.

Yermak wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

An important position of the White House is that only a permanent, unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire, and not a temporary one, as Putin proposes, is necessary to end the war - Yermak wrote.

He reminded that Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a complete ceasefire as early as March 11, confirming this during a meeting with the American delegation in Jeddah, emphasizing that Ukraine is interested in ending the war, and for this it is necessary to take the first full step - to stop the fire.

Russia fires on Ukraine from the air every day, kills civilians, attacks at the front and declares temporary truces, which it violates itself - as it was during Easter. A truce is needed not for a parade, but for a real and lasting peace - added Yermak.

Let us remind you

The Russian Federation announces a truce from May 8 to 11, referring to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin states that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Ukraine is ready to support a long-term ceasefire. He called on the Russian Federation to cease fire now from any date and for 30 days, and not just for a parade.

The White House spokeswoman said that the US president made it clear that he wants to see a permanent ceasefire. This was a response to Putin's proposal for a temporary truce.