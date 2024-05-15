The Times: Hamas planned to establish a base in Turkey

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82798 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107669 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150497 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154504 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250704 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174223 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165470 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226094 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41238 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33289 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65471 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33772 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59671 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250704 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226094 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212153 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224675 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59671 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65471 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112986 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113875 views
The Times: Hamas planned to establish a base in Turkey

The Times: Hamas planned to establish a base in Turkey

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22320 views

According to documents found by the Israeli military, Hamas plans to establish secret bases in Turkey and other countries to coordinate attacks on Israeli targets, including assassinations and sabotage operations.

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas plans to establish a secret base in Turkey and cells in other places to coordinate attacks on Israeli targets in neighboring countries, including NATO members. This was reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

This is what follows from some documents found by the Israeli army in the house of the head of the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, which the publication has read.

The document describes "Israel's efforts to monopolize the Gaza Strip over the past decade, actions that would force Hamas to go on the defensive.

According to the anonymous author of the plan, "there is no choice but to act with great effort to create military centers that will become the basis for special operations capable of strengthening the resistance on a military, diplomatic and moral level.

The document, titled "Establishment of a Base in Turkey," lays out a three-year plan to "establish many military cells and safe havens in many countries," followed by "training of military cells and practical planning of sabotage and assassinations.

The targets of these murders are "officers and commanders of the Mossad," Israel's foreign intelligence agency, and "influential Israeli citizens.

Actions mentioned in the plan also include "sabotage of Israeli naval vessels" and "kidnapping" of people.

Israel to continue operation against Hamas in Rafah after US warns of arms supply cutoff - media10.05.24, 13:52 • 29047 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
the-timesThe Times
natoNATO
turkeyTurkey
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

