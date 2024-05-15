The Times: Hamas planned to establish a base in Turkey

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas plans to establish a secret base in Turkey and cells in other places to coordinate attacks on Israeli targets in neighboring countries, including NATO members. This was reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

This is what follows from some documents found by the Israeli army in the house of the head of the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, which the publication has read.

The document describes "Israel's efforts to monopolize the Gaza Strip over the past decade, actions that would force Hamas to go on the defensive.

According to the anonymous author of the plan, "there is no choice but to act with great effort to create military centers that will become the basis for special operations capable of strengthening the resistance on a military, diplomatic and moral level.

The document, titled "Establishment of a Base in Turkey," lays out a three-year plan to "establish many military cells and safe havens in many countries," followed by "training of military cells and practical planning of sabotage and assassinations.

The targets of these murders are "officers and commanders of the Mossad," Israel's foreign intelligence agency, and "influential Israeli citizens.

Actions mentioned in the plan also include "sabotage of Israeli naval vessels" and "kidnapping" of people.

Israel to continue operation against Hamas in Rafah after US warns of arms supply cutoff - media