Israel to continue operation against Hamas in Rafah after US warns of arms supply cutoff - media

Israel will continue its operation in Rafah and other places in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Sky News with reference to an Israeli official, UNN reports.

Details

Amid humanitarian organizations' fears of a full-scale invasion of Rafah, an unnamed Israeli official said that Israel would continue its operation there and elsewhere in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Israeli Armed Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that his army has the necessary weapons to conduct operations.

The publication reminds that according to the head of the Israeli government, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel will "stand alone" in the war against Hamas, if necessary. This is how he reacted to the US threats to stop supplying weapons.

If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we have to, we will fight tooth and nail. But we have much more than fingernails - he said in a video message.

President Joe Biden earlier saidthat America would stop supplying offensive weapons to Israel if it attacks the city of Rafah in Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are sheltering from bombing in other parts of the Palestinian territory.

Israel claims that Rafah is Hamas's last stronghold in Gaza and has vowed to eliminate four militant battalions hiding there. However, Netanyahu has not yet ordered troops to enter the southern city, although shelling of the city has already begun .

