Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 9206 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
06:35 AM • 27791 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 47161 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 70921 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 62418 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 48553 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 39815 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 72300 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 65579 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24580 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
The Tianzhou-9 spacecraft successfully delivered traditional Chinese food to the astronauts of the Tiangong space station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The Chinese cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-9 successfully docked with the orbital space station Tiangong, delivering over 190 varieties of food and 23 batches of materials for scientific experiments. Among the food items, there are over 1.5 tons of food, including traditional Chinese dishes such as Mapo Tofu and stir-fried tomatoes with egg.

The Tianzhou-9 spacecraft successfully delivered traditional Chinese food to the astronauts of the Tiangong space station

According to the China Manned Space Agency, the Chinese cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-9 successfully docked with the aft port of the Tianhe core module of the Tiangong orbital space station. The mission delivered a wide range of materials, including over 190 varieties of food and 23 batches of materials for scientific experiments, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

According to China Central Television (CCTV), citing Liu Wei from the China Astronaut Center, the Tianzhou-9 cargo ship delivered over 1.5 tons of food for the crew aboard the Tiangong space station. The food list includes over 190 types, among which more than 90 types are side dishes — 20 more than in previous missions.

Among the new dishes on the menu are favorite Chinese home-cooked meals such as mapo tofu, stir-fried tomatoes with egg, braised water chestnuts, assorted vegetables, stir-fried lotus root, and cumin potatoes.

These dishes may seem ordinary on a typical family dinner table, but their inclusion in the astronaut's space menu requires extensive technological research. For example, mapo tofu is very delicate and usually easily falls apart when stir-fried. But thanks to technological upgrades and improved cooking methods, we managed to bring this dish to the astronauts' dinner tables in space.

— said Liu, as reported by CCTV.

Moonlight for improved space measurements: NASA developing innovative Arcstone instrument6/23/25, 9:04 PM • 3524 views

This innovation aims to improve the astronauts' dietary experience and allow them to enjoy more delicious food in orbit.

We have moved beyond toothpaste-like food formats to offer staples, side dishes, ready-to-eat meals, condiments, and even fresh fruits and vegetables – what we call the breakthrough of "three staples and four categories" 

— said Liu.

Many people often ask if space food consists of things they have never seen or eaten before. But in reality, we aim to ensure that astronauts can enjoy the tastes of ordinary life – even in space

 — added Liu, according to CCTV.

In addition to provisions, the Tianzhou-9 spacecraft also carried a significant batch of materials for scientific experiments. CCTV reported that 23 payloads totaling almost 780 kilograms were delivered for various research purposes, including a study aimed at finding new ways to counteract muscle atrophy in space.

Addition

The commercial Axiom 4 mission successfully launched to the ISS, delivering astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary. This is the first time representatives from these countries have been sent into space in decades, highlighting their financial participation in the project.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
