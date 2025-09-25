$41.380.00
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
The threat from the territory of Belarus remains, despite the completion of the "West-2025" exercises - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that Russian troops left Belarus after joint exercises. However, the threat from this direction for Ukraine does not disappear, so the Defense Forces remain vigilant.

The threat from the territory of Belarus remains, despite the completion of the "West-2025" exercises - SBGS

Although Russian troops left the territory of Belarus after joint exercises with the Republic of Belarus, the threat from this direction remains, so the Ukrainian defense forces continue to remain vigilant. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that the main phase of the exercises between Russia and Belarus has ended, this direction will remain a priority for us, and the threat from the territory of Belarus will not disappear for us in general.

- he said.

Demchenko noted that as of now there is no activity near or in the direction of the Ukrainian border.

As of now, we do not record any Russian forces and means that participated in joint exercises on the territory of Belarus; they have left Belarus, in the direction of Russia.

- Demchenko noted.

The spokesman added that given that the Republic of Belarus remains an accomplice of Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, the Defense Forces remain vigilant.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Demchenko, no direct threats to the Ukrainian border were recorded during the active joint exercises of Russia and Belarus. 

"Enemy plans thwarted" - State Border Guard Service spokesman on the situation on Ukraine's northern borders with Russia17.09.25, 13:07 • 4685 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine