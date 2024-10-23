The third group of Ukrainian pilots completed their training in the UK
Kyiv • UNN
The graduation ceremony of the third group of pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force took place in Cranwell. Ambassador Valeriy Zaluzhny thanked the UK for its support and called the pilots' training an advantage over the enemy.
The third group of pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has completed training at the Royal Air Force base in Cranwell, UK. This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to London Valeriy Zaluzhny on Telegram, UNN reports.
Together with Luke Pollard, Under Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, the British Parliament, they took part in the graduation ceremony of the 3rd cohort of pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which took place at the Royal Air Force base in Cranwell,
The Ambassador also thanked the UK for its support of Ukraine.
Once again, I would like to thank the British government and people for their continued support of Ukraine. It is thanks to this support that we continue to fight. Thanks to the UK, we have a chance to win,
The diplomat called the training of Ukrainian pilots an advantage over the enemy that Ukraine gains thanks to the support of its allies.
