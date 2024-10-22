Britain provides Ukraine with a military loan of 2.26 billion pounds
Kyiv • UNN
The United Kingdom allocates 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine to strengthen its defense. The funds will be used to purchase air defense systems, artillery, and other military equipment under the G7 program.
The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with a military loan of 2.26 billion pounds to strengthen its defense. This was reported by the UK Government, UNN reports.
Details
The funding will be used to purchase important air defense systems, artillery, and other military equipment needed to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
This loan is part of a large-scale program of the G7 countries, which provides for the allocation of $50 billion for Ukraine's military and economic needs. The loan will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets that were subject to sanctions.
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves noted that support for Ukraine is critical to protecting the democratic values currently being defended on the Ukrainian battlefield.