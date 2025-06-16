$41.450.04
The TCC commented on the incident with the mobilized man in Lutsk, who ended up in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

The Volyn TCC stated that they did not forcibly deliver Maksym Muzychka to the TCC. The police are investigating the circumstances of his serious injury in the Lviv region.

The TCC commented on the incident with the mobilized man in Lutsk, who ended up in the hospital

The Volyn Regional TCC and JV stated that they did not forcibly deliver Maksym Muzychka to the TCC in Lutsk, who is currently in critical condition in the hospital, including an open head injury, reports UNN.

Details

On June 11, 2025, after establishing the citizen's affiliation to military registration, he was sent to undergo a military medical commission. During the medical examination, Muzychka M.O. refused to familiarize himself with the conclusions and receive the relevant documents. In this regard, medical workers drew up an act (Form No. 13) and issued accompanying documentation (Form No. 4)

- the message says.

It is noted that during the escort to the TCC and JV, the citizen behaved calmly.

Physical or special means of influence were not used against him. Information about the use of a gas canister is unreliable. The actions of the notification group and medical personnel were carried out in accordance with the requirements of current legislation. After the completion of the necessary procedures, Muzychka M.O. was sent and enrolled in a training center to undergo basic training in accordance with the procedure determined by the current legislation of Ukraine

- the TCC states.

On the fact of the event that took place later by the investigator of the Yavoriv RVP GUNP in the Lviv region, under the procedural guidance of the Yavoriv District Prosecutor's Office, a criminal proceeding was opened under Part 1 of Article 128 (Manslaughter or moderate bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Context

The Main Department of the National Police in the Lviv region reported that a 31-year-old mobilized resident of the Volyn region sustained bodily injuries after jumping out of the back of a truck while being transported to a training ground.

Maksym's mother, Larysa Muzychka, said on Facebook that, according to Maksym's wife, on June 10 in Lutsk, Maksym was detained by representatives of the TCC on the street. Allegedly without police and document checks. He was also allegedly gassed in the eyes and taken to the regional TCC in Lutsk.

After that, a day later, without a medical examination, he was taken to a training ground in the Lviv region. On June 12, he stopped communicating. Relatives found out that he was in St. Panteleimon Hospital in Lviv.

When the mother arrived, she found out that her son was already on the operating table in critical condition.

Diagnoses: open head injury, subdural and epidural hematomas, multiple hemorrhages

- says Maksym's mother.

Also, Larysa reported that her son is in a medical coma after a severe traumatic brain injury and two surgeries.

The condition is critical. Additionally - meningitis

- she added.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergenciesEvents
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine
Lutsk
