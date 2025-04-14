The tactics of the Russian military leadership will lead to a slowdown in its advance - ISW

The Russian Federation's tactics in its war against Ukraine will lead to a deterioration of Russia's human and material resources and will contribute to slowing down its advance along the front line. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) are convinced of this, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, they refer to complaints from Russian military bloggers that the military command of the aggressor country is using a "thousand cuts" tactic against Ukraine to the detriment of Russian troops.

Deploying poorly equipped and poorly trained Russian infantry to attack Ukrainian defensive positions results in only minor gains and heavy losses - ISW quotes one of the Russian military bloggers.

War in Ukraine: nearly 150,000 proceedings opened regarding Russian Federation crimes

According to him, the Russian military command is trying to present the high losses in manpower and equipment as necessary, falsely portraying previous combat operations as evidence of Russia's coordinated "grinding down" of Ukrainian defense. At the same time, the Russian Federation ignores the fact that Russian forces are facing a shortage of material resources necessary for offensive operations.

Russian commanders on the front lines are under significant pressure from their superiors, who demand that they conduct more infantry assaults, they do not have enough time to plan new assault routes, some commanders on the front lines give orders to assault simply in order to be able to report something to their superiors - the material says.

According to analysts' forecasts, these terrible attacks are likely to reduce the available Russian manpower and equipment so significantly that Russian troops will "have to slow down the pace of the offensive in less priority areas of the front".

Let us remind you

According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, Russia's goals in its war against Ukraine are incompatible with US President Donald Trump's goal of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian Federation claims that it is ready to participate in negotiations that will "take into account the current realities" of the war and eliminate its "root causes".

Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders