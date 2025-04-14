$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2950 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20330 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16951 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21997 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31159 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64960 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60682 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34128 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59683 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107000 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The tactics of the Russian military leadership will lead to a slowdown in its advance - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4934 views

The Russian military command is using the "thousand cuts" tactic against Ukraine, which leads to significant losses in manpower and equipment. Analysts predict that this will slow down the Russian offensive.

The tactics of the Russian military leadership will lead to a slowdown in its advance - ISW

The Russian Federation's tactics in its war against Ukraine will lead to a deterioration of Russia's human and material resources and will contribute to slowing down its advance along the front line. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) are convinced of this, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, they refer to complaints from Russian military bloggers that the military command of the aggressor country is using a "thousand cuts" tactic against Ukraine to the detriment of Russian troops.

Deploying poorly equipped and poorly trained Russian infantry to attack Ukrainian defensive positions results in only minor gains and heavy losses

- ISW quotes one of the Russian military bloggers.

War in Ukraine: nearly 150,000 proceedings opened regarding Russian Federation crimes13.04.25, 09:46 • 5351 view

According to him, the Russian military command is trying to present the high losses in manpower and equipment as necessary, falsely portraying previous combat operations as evidence of Russia's coordinated "grinding down" of Ukrainian defense. At the same time, the Russian Federation ignores the fact that Russian forces are facing a shortage of material resources necessary for offensive operations.

Russian commanders on the front lines are under significant pressure from their superiors, who demand that they conduct more infantry assaults, they do not have enough time to plan new assault routes, some commanders on the front lines give orders to assault simply in order to be able to report something to their superiors

- the material says.

According to analysts' forecasts, these terrible attacks are likely to reduce the available Russian manpower and equipment so significantly that Russian troops will "have to slow down the pace of the offensive in less priority areas of the front".

Let us remind you

According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, Russia's goals in its war against Ukraine are incompatible with US President Donald Trump's goal of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian Federation claims that it is ready to participate in negotiations that will "take into account the current realities" of the war and eliminate its "root causes".

Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders14.04.25, 04:08 • 4001 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
