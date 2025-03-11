Swedish law enforcement warns of new threats to the country's security: the main one is from Russia
The Swedish Security Service predicts a significant risk of deterioration in the security situation in the country for the years 2024-2025. The biggest threat is considered to be Russia, which may carry out sabotage against support for Ukraine and telecommunications.
According to the Swedish police, there is a "significant risk" of further deterioration of the security situation in the country - the biggest threat is related to Russia.
Events in the world are developing rapidly, noted in the report of law enforcement, - this complicates the forecasting of the security situation in Sweden.
There is a "tangible risk" of further deterioration of the security situation in Sweden, believes the Swedish Security Service (Säpo), which presented its forecast for 2024-2025 on Tuesday.
According to Säpo, events in the external world are developing rapidly, making it difficult to predict the security situation. However, there are already threats such as illegal intelligence activities, influence, and cyberattacks.
Russia's offensive war in Ukraine continues, and changes in the United States may affect the security situation
In Sweden, it is believed that the biggest threat to security is related to Russia.
Russian subversion may be directed against Swedish support for Ukraine or against telecommunications operations. There is also a risk that Russia or other countries are recruiting youth, for example, from organized crime.
However, how the changed policy of the United States towards Russia will affect Sweden's internal security remains to be seen.
I am fully aware that this creates concern and uncertainty. But how this will specifically affect Sweden's security is still too early to answer
The Prime Minister of Sweden announced significant progress in the establishment of a special tribunal for the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
Trump's turn towards Russia is unlikely to bring peace to Ukraine - the head of the Finnish Foreign Ministry.
