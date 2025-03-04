Head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry: Europe will have to help Ukraine more.
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, stated the need to increase European military assistance to Ukraine due to the suspension of support from the United States. Estonia has already increased its aid by 25% and has delivered 10,000 artillery shells.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna states that the U.S. decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe will have to assist Ukraine more and faster to fill this gap.
This is stated in a message from the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.
Europe must increase military aid to Ukraine so that Ukraine can continue to fight for a just and lasting peace. The Estonian government has already decided to increase military aid to Ukraine by 25% this year and to quickly deliver to Ukraine, among other things, 10,000 artillery shells.
According to him, one way to obtain additional funds for aid to Ukraine is to use frozen Russian assets, and since most of the frozen state assets of the Russian Federation are located in Europe, the continent must play a decisive role in directing these assets to assist Ukraine.
The minister believes that claims that there are no legal possibilities to mobilize frozen Russian assets are unfounded. It should be noted that in February, Estonia transferred 10,000 artillery shells and 750,000 food packages for the military to Ukraine.
At that time, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal noted that at the first opportunity, products from the domestic defense industry worth over 100 million euros would be added to this.