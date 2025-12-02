The Supreme Court upheld the life sentence of a deputy who detonated grenades at a village council session in Zakarpattia

The Supreme Court upheld the life sentence of a deputy of the Keretsky village council, who in December 2023 detonated three grenades during a session, injuring 25 people, two of whom later died. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors proved: the man, being a deputy, brought three fragmentation grenades to the session, put them in combat readiness and threw them on the floor, trying to influence the decision of the local council. - the message says.

The explosions occurred instantly — 25 people were injured, two later died.

The court of first instance found him guilty under Part 3 of Article 258 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The appeal left the verdict unchanged.

The Criminal Cassation Court within the Supreme Court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments: the punishment is fair and corresponds to the gravity of the crime.

The convict is already serving his sentence. He partially admitted guilt.

On December 15, 2023, at about 12:00, the village council session discussed the issue of adopting the budget for 2024. During the meeting, one of the deputies entered the hall and detonated three grenades.

As UNN learned, the bomber was Serhiy Batryn, a deputy from "Servant of the People".

On November 22, 2024, the deputy of the Keretsky village council was sentenced to life imprisonment for a terrorist act with grenades at a meeting.