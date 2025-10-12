The sun returns: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, October 12, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains are expected in the west and south of the country, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. In the morning, fog in places in the Carpathians.

The wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the northern part during the day in places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is 9-14°, in the south of the country and Transcarpathia 12-17° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The temperature is 12-14°.

