"The strong are not attacked": Duda does not believe in Russia's war against NATO

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43829 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172970 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101548 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 349433 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284361 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207621 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241290 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253973 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160107 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372692 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 97192 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 172889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 349336 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284293 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2362 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30210 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 48452 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36592 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 105488 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"The strong are not attacked": Duda does not believe in Russia's war against NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 28546 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda does not believe that Russia will attack NATO countries, as their armed forces are well trained and have modern equipment.

"The strong are not attacked": Duda does not believe in Russia's war against NATO

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he does not believe that Russia will attack NATO countries. In his opinion, NATO members are well trained and have modern equipment. This was reported by Fact, according to UNN.

The strong are not attacked. The weak are attacked. Those who can be easily defeated. I think if Vladimir Putin knew what awaited him and his army in Ukraine, he would not have attacked Ukraine

- He said.

Details

Duda emphasized that Poland is currently modernizing its army. For example, it has already transferred outdated Soviet equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to get modern models.

That's why I don't believe in it (Russia's attack - ed.), because I believe that we will be prepared,

- He summarized.

Recall

In preparation for a possible Russian attack on NATO countries, European militaries are calling for simplified bureaucratic procedures to allow for the rapid movement of troops and equipment between allies. They are seeking to create a "military Schengen" by the NATO summit in July to allow for free cross-border military transportation.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Ukraine
Poland
