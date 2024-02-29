"The strong are not attacked": Duda does not believe in Russia's war against NATO

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he does not believe that Russia will attack NATO countries. In his opinion, NATO members are well trained and have modern equipment. This was reported by Fact, according to UNN.

The strong are not attacked. The weak are attacked. Those who can be easily defeated. I think if Vladimir Putin knew what awaited him and his army in Ukraine, he would not have attacked Ukraine - He said.

Details

Duda emphasized that Poland is currently modernizing its army. For example, it has already transferred outdated Soviet equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to get modern models.

That's why I don't believe in it (Russia's attack - ed.), because I believe that we will be prepared, - He summarized.

Recall

In preparation for a possible Russian attack on NATO countries, European militaries are calling for simplified bureaucratic procedures to allow for the rapid movement of troops and equipment between allies. They are seeking to create a "military Schengen" by the NATO summit in July to allow for free cross-border military transportation.