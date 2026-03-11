The State Financial Monitoring Service records cryptocurrency transactions for financing terrorism, but the lack of relevant legislation hinders its efforts

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 9530 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 18035 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16084 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 20944 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 27661 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 34799 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 33560 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44496 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120731 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87849 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
56%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 54150 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 18341 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 24884 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 21681 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 20026 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 9572 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 14876 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 20052 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 54172 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 61082 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideo05:32 PM • 3484 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 6158 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 10211 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 21703 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 33936 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Financial Times
Leopard 2

The State Financial Monitoring Service records cryptocurrency transactions for financing terrorism, but the lack of relevant legislation hinders its efforts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2496 views

The head of the State Financial Monitoring Service stated that the role of crypto assets in crimes has increased during the war. The FSB of the Russian Federation uses USDT to prepare terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

The State Financial Monitoring Service records cryptocurrency transactions for financing terrorism, but the lack of relevant legislation hinders its efforts

During the war, the role of crypto assets in financial crimes has increased. The State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine records the use of digital assets, in particular, for financing terrorism or collaborationism. But as the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Philip Pronin, noted in an interview with the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the absence of special legislation creates vulnerabilities, UNN reports.

During the war, the role of cryptocurrencies and virtual assets in financial crimes has significantly increased. Today, it is already a full-fledged element of the global financial system, which can be used not only as an innovative tool but also for abuse.

- Pronin emphasized.

The speed of transactions, decentralization, and the possibility of a certain anonymity make them attractive for illegal activities.

We are already recording cases of cryptocurrency use for money laundering, financing terrorism and collaborationist activities, fraudulent schemes, and circumventing international sanctions. In particular, in 2022–2025, cryptocurrencies became one of the tools for circumventing sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation by the EU, USA, Canada, Great Britain, and Japan. At the same time, it is important to understand that the absence of special legislation, a full-fledged licensing and supervision system, and limited opportunities for applying a risk-oriented approach create vulnerabilities that can be actively used by criminal groups.

- explained the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service.

He emphasized that for financial intelligence, the key task today is to identify schemes of abuse using virtual assets and, at the same time, to promote the formation of a transparent and secure digital asset market in Ukraine.

Pronin said that, together with law enforcement agencies, a scheme for using cryptocurrency to finance terrorist activities was uncovered.

The special services of the Russian Federation used a crypto wallet in USDT stablecoin to transfer funds intended for the preparation of terrorist acts and other crimes against the national security of Ukraine.

These funds then passed through a number of transit crypto wallets, some of which were identified as being connected to FSB officers of the Russian Federation. After that, the funds were transferred to crypto exchange accounts, converted into hryvnia, and transferred to the accounts of Ukrainian citizens. It was with these funds that the preparation of terrorist acts in Ukraine was financed.

- Pronin reported.

According to him, international cooperation, which the State Financial Monitoring Service actively pursues, plays a key role in uncovering schemes involving crypto assets that are not limited to one jurisdiction. In addition, according to Pronin, over the past year, the agency has significantly strengthened its technical capabilities and expanded access to various databases.

Today, we have access to 44 registers of 16 state bodies, use both state and commercial information resources, and cooperate with crypto exchanges. Thanks to access to new databases, we have been able to implement algorithmic analysis of financial transactions, which significantly increases the effectiveness of detecting complex schemes. In addition, we are already working on models for applying artificial intelligence, which in the future will allow us to detect suspicious transactions and interconnections between participants in financial operations even faster.

- Pronin stated.

State Financial Monitoring Service received over 1.4 million reports of suspicious transactions - infographic28.11.25, 10:59 • 3458 views

Recall

In September 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 10225-d on virtual assets in the first reading. The document provides for a special tax regime for operations with virtual assets. In the first year after the adoption of the document, a preferential personal income tax rate of 5% will apply. The tax will be levied only on profits for the year, i.e., on the difference between the costs of purchase and the income from the sale of crypto assets. After the special regime ends, cryptocurrency owners will pay tax on investment income – 18% personal income tax and 5% military levy.

The final adoption of the bill is expected in the spring of 2026. At the same time, there is currently no final decision on which body will be the market regulator.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Union
Canada
Great Britain
Japan
United States
Ukraine