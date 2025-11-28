$42.190.11
State Financial Monitoring Service received over 1.4 million reports of suspicious transactions - infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

In the first three quarters of 2025, the State Financial Monitoring Service received over 1.4 million reports of financial transactions subject to verification. For investigation, 794 materials totaling 150.46 billion hryvnias were handed over to law enforcement agencies, most of which were received by the Bureau of Economic Security.

State Financial Monitoring Service received over 1.4 million reports of suspicious transactions - infographic

The State Financial Monitoring Service received over 1.4 million reports of financial transactions subject to verification in the first three quarters of 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

This is 10% more than in the same period last year. The vast majority - 83% of reports - concern threshold transactions.

In total, 794 materials totaling 150.46 billion hryvnias were submitted to law enforcement agencies for investigation. More than a third of them were received by the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

The vast majority are reports from banks (1.42 million reports - ed.).

And although the number of materials sent to law enforcement officers has almost not changed, the amount of suspicious transactions on them has almost tripled.

The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine received the most reports from Financial Monitoring: more than a third of all materials totaling 99.3 billion hryvnias were sent to them.

Other law enforcement agencies received reports for more modest amounts:

  • National Police - 230 materials totaling 36.7 billion hryvnias;
    • SBU - 120 materials totaling 8.2 billion hryvnias;
      • SBI - 71 materials totaling 3.1 billion hryvnias;
        • NABU - 67 materials totaling 1.3 billion hryvnias;
          • Office of the Prosecutor General - 39 materials totaling 1.8 billion hryvnias.

            Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions05.11.25, 17:03 • 55617 views

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            EconomyFinance
            National Police of Ukraine
            Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
            National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
            Security Service of Ukraine