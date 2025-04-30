$41.560.18
Tags
Authors
The State Budget of Ukraine received UAH 273.5 billion in taxes and fees in April - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5942 views

The general fund of the state budget received UAH 273.5 billion in taxes, fees and payments in April. Another UAH 69.2 billion was received in the form of international aid.

The State Budget of Ukraine received UAH 273.5 billion in taxes and fees in April - Ministry of Finance

In April of this year, UAH 273.5 billion of taxes, fees and mandatory payments were received in the general fund of the state budget. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

Details

According to the results of April, the State Tax Service accumulated UAH 82.2 billion for the reporting month, including:

- UAH 29.2 billion – personal income tax and military levy;

- UAH 27.0 billion – value added tax (UAH 40.0 billion collected, UAH 13.0 billion reimbursed);

- UAH 15.7 billion – excise tax;  

- UAH 5.5 billion – corporate income tax;

- UAH 3.5 billion – royalty payments.

Payments from the State Customs Service amounted to UAH 53.2 billion.

The State Tax Service received data on more than 5,000 individuals with OnlyFans accounts - Kravchenko28.04.25, 09:27 • 3116 views

Another UAH 63.9 billion was received by the general fund of the state budget in April from the NBU as part of the National Bank's profit.

Another important source of revenue for the general fund of the state budget in April of this year was the funds received by Ukraine in the form of international aid (grants) in the amount of UAH 69.2 billion.

In general, according to preliminary data, at the end of April 2025, UAH 332.7 billion of taxes, fees and other payments were received to the general and special funds of the state budget. In addition, UAH 48.4 billion was received (as of April 29) in the form of a single social contribution to pension and social insurance funds.

Let us remind you

Diia.City residents have declared over UAH 3 billion in income tax since the beginning of 2025. Last year, they paid UAH 16.8 billion in taxes to the budget.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyFinance
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
