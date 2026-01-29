$42.770.19
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament stated that the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador does not change the course, there will be no sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Georgia does not plan to impose sanctions against Russia, said Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. The appointment of Ukraine's ambassador will not affect the country's position on sanctions and sending troops.

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament stated that the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador does not change the course, there will be no sanctions against Russia

Georgia does not plan to change its policy and impose sanctions against Russia. This was stated by the Speaker of the country's Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, commenting on the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to Tbilisi almost four years later, reports UNN with reference to "News Georgia".

As you know, the President of Ukraine appointed an ambassador to Georgia, which, on the one hand, we welcome the fact itself, and on the other hand, one question arises - what has changed? Georgia has not changed its policy. We said four years ago that we would not impose bilateral sanctions, and we are saying the same now. As we said that we would not send soldiers there to fight, so now the state is not going to send soldiers to Ukraine.

- Papuashvili told reporters on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that the appointment of the ambassador would mark a "rethinking of hostile rhetoric towards Georgians" by the Ukrainian authorities.

This week it became known that Mykhailo Brodovych was appointed as the new Ambassador of Ukraine to Georgia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the recall of Ambassador Ihor Dolhov from Georgia for consultations on March 1, 2022. As reasons, he cited the Georgian government's position on sanctions against Russia and obstruction of sending Georgian volunteers to Ukraine.

A few months later, Dolhov was finally dismissed from his post. In September 2024, Ukraine recalled its temporary chargé d'affaires in Georgia, Mykhailo Kharyshyn, which Kyiv explained by the need to adapt the diplomatic system to the "harsh realities of war".

Antonina Tumanova

