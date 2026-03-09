$43.730.0850.540.36
The situation on the fuel market in Ukraine: AMCU will check for possible abuses, and Ukrnafta will become a price benchmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

Yulia Svyrydenko discussed the availability of fuel on the market with operators. Ukrnafta will become a price benchmark, and the AMCU will check for possible abuses.

The situation on the fuel market in Ukraine: AMCU will check for possible abuses, and Ukrnafta will become a price benchmark

The government held a meeting with key representatives of the oil product market to coordinate actions amid the difficult situation in the fuel market, which arose mainly due to external factors. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

According to her, the main task of the state and market operators is to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel in Ukraine.

Our common task is to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel in the state 

– Svyrydenko noted.

The government expects that both the state-owned company "Ukrnafta" and private operators will ensure a stable supply of fuel to the market and its availability to consumers throughout the country.

Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?09.03.26, 12:16 • 4418 views

The Prime Minister emphasized that fuel prices should be formed taking into account the situation on world markets, but without internal speculation. According to her, "Ukrnafta" will serve as a benchmark for a fair price on the market.

Regulatory bodies, in particular the Antimonopoly Committee and the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, should monitor prices and respond to possible cases of speculation, while not creating undue pressure on conscientious businesses.

Expert explained why diesel prices actually rose09.03.26, 14:19 • 1696 views

In addition, First Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal was instructed to ensure daily coordination with market representatives at the Ministry of Energy to promptly resolve current issues.

Also, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy, are working on possible support models for those categories of consumers who may be most affected by a significant increase in oil product prices.

The price of diesel fuel in Ukraine may rise to 90 hryvnias per liter due to rising oil prices09.03.26, 15:00 • 1258 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal