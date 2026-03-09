The price of diesel fuel in Ukraine may rise to 90 hryvnias per liter due to rising oil prices

In Ukraine, the cost of diesel fuel may soon rise to 90 hryvnias per liter. According to fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, new batches of fuel are already entering the country at higher prices, which will affect the retail price at gas stations. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The expert reported that fuel, the price of which was formed during the previous week, began to arrive in Ukraine over the weekend.

Over the weekend, fuel began to arrive at the price that was formed during the week. This is 70 hryvnias per liter. In recalculation, it is already in Ukraine. Today it is already in the wholesale network. Today, the wholesale price is 82 hryvnias per liter. Wholesale. At stations today, it is 73 at most. That is, the price will definitely tend to 80 by the end of the week. Then we will see. If the quotation is like this morning - it is equivalent to 80 hryvnias per liter. That is, plus the gas station's markup, plus transport from the border, expenses - well, consider that it will be somewhere up to 90 - this is if nothing changes for us – Serhiy Kuyun explained.

Serhiy Kuyun also explained that the further price dynamics will also depend on the situation in Iran.

When the war in Iran ends. It seems to me that no matter how it ends - the result is the same - the price of oil will fall, as the reason that caused this rise in price will disappear. I think the situation will develop as quickly as possible - says Serhiy Kuyun.

Recall

The price of oil on Sunday exceeded 100 dollars per barrel, crossing this mark for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.