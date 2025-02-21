The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is tense, but Russia faces counterattacks

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is tense. However, the enemy is facing counterattacks from the Ukrainian military. This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

The overall situation is tense, especially in the Pokrovske and Kupyanske directions. In a number of areas, the enemy is using the frozen ground and water to redeploy its forces where it used to be a problem, - Tregubov said.

But according to him, in general, Ukrainian troops are giving an effective response, including in those areas that the enemy considers a priority.

In particular, in the Pokrovsk sector, where it has recently been concentrating all its forces and efforts, but nevertheless faces counterattacks by Ukrainian troops and has had some setbacks, - Tregubov said.

When asked how actively the Russians are regrouping in the area of Pokrovsk, Tregubov replied: "Quite actively, but it is obvious that this is due to the fact that they are unable to achieve their initial goals, unable to pass through and effectively cut off the Ukrainian supply of the city from the west. Therefore, in response to this, they are forced to rebuild their own forces, redeploy additional units and organize new offensives in a small area, in a small direction to the west of the city itself.

Addendum

On February 17, Tregubov reportedthat very active fighting was taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, but that the Russians were having more problems there than they had expected.



On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the situation in the Pokrovsk sector of the Defense Forces has improved in recent days.