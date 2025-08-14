$41.510.09
Publications
Exclusives
The situation in the Dobropillia direction has been stabilized - Head of the Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Dobropillia direction. The front line is reliably held thanks to the Defense Forces.

The situation in the Dobropillia direction has been stabilized - Head of the Regional Military Administration

The head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Dobropillia direction, writes UNN.

The situation in the Dobropillia direction has been stabilized. Thanks to the heroic efforts of our Defense Forces, the front line is reliably held.

- reported the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Filashkin, on Telegram.

He thanked "everyone who, at this difficult moment, performed the task in the most difficult section and showed an example of resilience and professionalism."

Recall

Earlier today, the spokesman for the Joint Forces Operation "Dnipro", Viktor Tregubov, told UNN that the situation in the Dobropillia direction in Donetsk Oblast is gradually stabilizing.

Before that, on August 12, the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Forces Operation "Dnipro" noted that in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, Russia is using a "seepage" tactic - small groups of 5-10 people penetrate deep into Ukrainian positions without establishing control over the territory, which creates a false impression of enemy successes on maps from open sources.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement about the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, indicating that on the first one alone, there are more than 110,000 occupiers, the situation is difficult and dynamic, but measures are being taken to destroy the enemy - additional forces have been allocated, and measures have been planned to block the enemy.

Against the backdrop of such news, the "Azov" corps announced that it had occupied a defined defense line in the Pokrovsk direction.

On August 13, Viktor Tregubov reported that near Dobropillia, small Russian assault groups managed to seep through the first line of Ukrainian defense. And that these groups were being pushed out and destroyed.

Within two days, units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" inflicted significant losses on the Russian occupation forces. 151 servicemen were eliminated, more than 70 were wounded, and 8 were taken prisoner.

Julia Shramko

War
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine