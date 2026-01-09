Shockwave from Russia's missile attack caused gas outages for several hundred families in Lviv region - RMA

In the Lviv region, the shock wave from a Russian missile attack triggered the automatic gas safety system in the village of Rudno, Lviv community. Gas supply has been temporarily cut off for 376 subscribers on several streets, as reported by Lviv OVA head Maksym Kozytskyi and Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The shock wave from the enemy's missile attack at night caused the protective shut-off valve at the gas regulating point in Rudno to activate. Until the causes of the accident are clarified, specialists have shut off the gas supply at the inlet before the GRP. 376 subscribers are temporarily without gas. - Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, work is underway to restore gas supply.

"This is not a network accident - the protection worked due to the shock wave. Specialists are already working on site, checking the equipment. After that, gas will be supplied," Sadovyi noted.

In addition, according to Kozytskyi, 6 private trucks were damaged.

Addition

According to data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 8 at 11:47 PM, the enemy launched a missile attack on Lviv's infrastructure with a ballistic missile. The aerial target was moving at a speed of about 13 thousand kilometers per hour.

Then, after the air raid alert was announced in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a "oreshnik" strike on Ukraine.