The share of those ready to endure the war as long as necessary has fallen below 60% - poll

The number of Ukrainians who are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes has decreased by 6% compared to October. Currently, 57% of Ukrainian citizens are ready to bear the burden of war, while in October this figure was 63%. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, UNN reports.

Details

"Between the beginning of October and December 2024, we also observe a slight decrease in the share of those who are ready to endure as long as necessary - to 57% (in October, this figure was 63% - ed.)," the KIIS report says.

It is noted that 3% of respondents said they were ready to endure the war for one year, 3% - six months, 18% - several months, and another 18% of respondents hesitated to answer.

The KIIS emphasized that between October and December, there was not a decrease in the actual margin of safety of Ukrainians, but rather an increase in uncertainty, reflecting the high uncertainty of external factors, such as the US elections, and domestic circumstances.

Sociologists also note that while between February and early October, the decline in the safety margin was observed primarily in the south and east, by December there was a "leveling off" between the regions. Thus, in the West, from 71% to 57%, and in the Center, from 70% to 59%, there were fewer people who were ready to endure as long as necessary.

"At the same time, the situation in the South and East has even improved somewhat, and now 57% in the South and 51% in the East said they were ready to endure as long as necessary (in early October, it was 50% and 38%, respectively)," the survey says.

The KIIS points out that the decrease in the share of those who are ready to endure military difficulties for as long as necessary is certainly an alarming trend that requires the attention of the authorities and society.

Recall

According to a survey , 63% of citizens regularly donate to the army, and another 27% help in other ways. The majority learn about the collection from friends and acquaintances.