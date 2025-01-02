The share of those ready to endure the war as long as necessary has fallen below 60% - poll

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80413 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132420 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139686 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137267 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177058 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111791 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168654 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136830 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136251 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70763 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104893 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107092 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156909 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177058 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168654 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196167 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185259 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136251 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144745 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136263 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153295 views
Actual
The share of those ready to endure the war as long as necessary has fallen below 60% - poll

The share of those ready to endure the war as long as necessary has fallen below 60% - poll

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26823 views

The number of Ukrainians who are ready to endure the war “as long as necessary” has dropped from 63% to 57% over the past two months. The largest decline is observed in the west and center of the country, while in the south and east the figures have even improved.

The number of Ukrainians who are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes has decreased by 6% compared to October. Currently, 57% of Ukrainian citizens are ready to bear the burden of war, while in October this figure was 63%. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, UNN reports.

Details

"Between the beginning of October and December 2024, we also observe a slight decrease in the share of those who are ready to endure as long as necessary - to 57% (in October, this figure was 63% - ed.)," the KIIS report says.

It is noted that 3% of respondents said they were ready to endure the war for one year, 3% - six months, 18% - several months, and another 18% of respondents hesitated to answer.

The KIIS emphasized that between October and December, there was not a decrease in the actual margin of safety of Ukrainians, but rather an increase in uncertainty, reflecting the high uncertainty of external factors, such as the US elections, and domestic circumstances.

Sociologists also note that while between February and early October, the decline in the safety margin was observed primarily in the south and east, by December there was a "leveling off" between the regions. Thus, in the West, from 71% to 57%, and in the Center, from 70% to 59%, there were fewer people who were ready to endure as long as necessary.

"At the same time, the situation in the South and East has even improved somewhat, and now 57% in the South and 51% in the East said they were ready to endure as long as necessary (in early October, it was 50% and 38%, respectively)," the survey says.

The KIIS points out that the decrease in the share of those who are ready to endure military difficulties for as long as necessary is certainly an alarming trend that requires the attention of the authorities and society.

Recall

According to a survey , 63% of citizens regularly donate to the army, and another 27% help in other ways. The majority learn about the collection from friends and acquaintances.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising