The series with Nicole Kidman about Hong Kong was not shown in the city

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102037 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128822 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129938 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171435 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169334 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275636 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177841 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167013 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148719 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244330 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101661 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86000 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82648 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94969 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35578 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275636 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254999 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240885 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3953 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128822 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103729 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120165 views
The series with Nicole Kidman about Hong Kong was not shown in the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28448 views

The new Amazon Prime series "Expats" starring Nicole Kidman tells the story of foreigners living in Hong Kong, but it was not shown in the city

A new Amazon Prime TV series starring Nicole Kidman, which tells the story of foreigners' lives in Hong Kong, is being broadcast everywhere except the city itself, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

"Expats, an Amazon Prime series starring Nicole Kidman, tells the story of three American women.

The series is set in 2014 and includes scenes from the Umbrella Movement, a citywide protest calling for free elections in the city that took place that year.

The protests in Hong Kong have virtually disappeared after Beijing took tough measures by enforcing a controversial new law.

It is unclear whether the decision not to show the series comes from the Hong Kong authorities or from Amazon Prime Video. The BBC has sent requests to both.

This is not the first scandal surrounding the series.

In 2021, when Ms. Kidman arrived in Hong Kong to film The Expendables, it was suspected that the Australian star was given special treatment to circumvent the city's strict COVID-19 regulations.

It was reportedly spotted about two days after landing, news that angered locals who had to undergo long periods of quarantine after returning from abroad.

The local authorities then stated that restrictions had been lifted on the team, allowing them to "perform their intended professional work.

Although the series received relatively positive reviews from critics, social media users in Hong Kong were puzzled, pointing out the contrast between the attitude towards the series and the fact that it could not be shown later.

"The government deserves this image after letting these celebrities into the city (without quarantine) during Covid restrictions, while locals had to pay for a hotel for three weeks if they returned from abroad," said an Instagram user.

"Filmed in Hong Kong... but you can't watch it in Hong Kong... an international city," another user commented with a laughing and crying emoji.

The Foreign Ministry made a critical statement over HBO's choice of an actor who has been supporting Russia for "White Lotus"25.01.24, 12:59 • 29987 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
pandemiia-covid-19The COVID-19 pandemic
nicole-kidmanNicole Kidman
hboHBO
amazon-primeAmazon Prime
beijingBeijing
hong-kongHong Kong
instagramInstagram

