The series with Nicole Kidman about Hong Kong was not shown in the city

A new Amazon Prime TV series starring Nicole Kidman, which tells the story of foreigners' lives in Hong Kong, is being broadcast everywhere except the city itself, UNN reports citing the BBC.

"Expats, an Amazon Prime series starring Nicole Kidman, tells the story of three American women.

The series is set in 2014 and includes scenes from the Umbrella Movement, a citywide protest calling for free elections in the city that took place that year.

The protests in Hong Kong have virtually disappeared after Beijing took tough measures by enforcing a controversial new law.

It is unclear whether the decision not to show the series comes from the Hong Kong authorities or from Amazon Prime Video. The BBC has sent requests to both.

This is not the first scandal surrounding the series.

In 2021, when Ms. Kidman arrived in Hong Kong to film The Expendables, it was suspected that the Australian star was given special treatment to circumvent the city's strict COVID-19 regulations.

It was reportedly spotted about two days after landing, news that angered locals who had to undergo long periods of quarantine after returning from abroad.

The local authorities then stated that restrictions had been lifted on the team, allowing them to "perform their intended professional work.

Although the series received relatively positive reviews from critics, social media users in Hong Kong were puzzled, pointing out the contrast between the attitude towards the series and the fact that it could not be shown later.

"The government deserves this image after letting these celebrities into the city (without quarantine) during Covid restrictions, while locals had to pay for a hotel for three weeks if they returned from abroad," said an Instagram user.

"Filmed in Hong Kong... but you can't watch it in Hong Kong... an international city," another user commented with a laughing and crying emoji.

