The Foreign Ministry made a critical statement over HBO's choice of an actor who has been supporting Russia for "White Lotus"

Ukraine has criticized HBO's invitation to a Serbian actor who has supported Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to play a role in the third season of the White Lotus series. The statement was made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the social network X on January 24, UNN reports.

Details

"Milos Bikovic, a Serbian actor who has supported Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, is now set to play the lead role in the third season of the HBO series White Lotus. "HBO, can you work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law?" the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Addendum

According to The Telegraph, Bikovic and HBO have not yet publicly commented on Ukraine's statement.

Bikovich, 36, was granted Russian citizenship by presidential decree in 2021.

The filming of the third season of the popular TV show "White Lotus" is to begin in Thailand next month.