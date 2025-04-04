The COVID-19 pandemic

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13582 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23917 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62111 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209525 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120258 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388364 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308248 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213313 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244003 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254988 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

"Reserve+: more than 450 thousand Ukrainians have already updated their data

More than 450,000 Ukrainians have updated their data in the Reserve+ application, while fewer people have done so in the TCC and JV and ASCs, said David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

Society • May 20, 10:01 AM • 16998 views

Fitch downgrades China's credit rating outlook

Fitch has downgraded China's credit rating outlook to negative, citing risks to public finances as the economy faces challenges in transitioning to new growth models.

News of the World • April 10, 12:02 PM • 22549 views

From Legal Counsel to Director of Mykolaiv Brewery: Oleksandr Balakhnov's Unexpected Career Path at AB InBev Efes Ukraine

Oleksandr Balakhnov's unexpected career path at AB InBev Efes Ukraine.

Business News • March 28, 12:15 PM • 54607 views

Ukraine received more than 250 thousand doses of omicron-specific vaccine against COVID-19

UNICEF has delivered to Ukraine more than 254,000 doses of omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine for free vaccinations for children aged 5 and older and adults, which will be distributed to all regions with the support of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi).

COVID-19 • March 28, 11:59 AM • 21524 views

The series with Nicole Kidman about Hong Kong was not shown in the city

The new Amazon Prime series "Expats" starring Nicole Kidman tells the story of foreigners living in Hong Kong, but it was not shown in the city.

News of the World • January 30, 01:00 AM • 28479 views