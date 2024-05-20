ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
"Reserve+: more than 450 thousand Ukrainians have already updated their data

"Reserve+: more than 450 thousand Ukrainians have already updated their data

Kyiv  •  UNN

More than 450,000 Ukrainians have updated their data in the Reserve+ application, while fewer people have done so in the TCC and JV and ASCs, said David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

More than  450 thousand Ukrainians have updated their military records in the "Reserve+" application, a slightly smaller number of people have done so in  the TCC and JV and Administrative Service Centers. This was reported by the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, David Arakhamia, UNN reports.

As Arakhamia wrote on Telegram, the statistics of data updates:

  • 2,944 - in the CCPs and JVs;
  • 3703 - in the ASC; 
  • 415 094 - through the "Reserve +" application;

"The next step is to generate a QR code, which will replace the need to carry a military ticket. By analogy with the Covid certificate," said Arakhamia. 

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has started testing an electronic queue system for territorial recruitment centers and unified recruitment offices in 19 centers in several cities, which allows pre-registration and receipt of a scheduled date and time of visit.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
pandemiia-covid-19The COVID-19 pandemic
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
telegramTelegram

