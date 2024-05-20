"Reserve+: more than 450 thousand Ukrainians have already updated their data

More than 450 thousand Ukrainians have updated their military records in the "Reserve+" application, a slightly smaller number of people have done so in the TCC and JV and Administrative Service Centers. This was reported by the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, David Arakhamia, UNN reports.

As Arakhamia wrote on Telegram, the statistics of data updates:

2,944 - in the CCPs and JVs;

3703 - in the ASC;

415 094 - through the "Reserve +" application;



"The next step is to generate a QR code, which will replace the need to carry a military ticket. By analogy with the Covid certificate," said Arakhamia.

The Ministry of Defense has started testing an electronic queue system for territorial recruitment centers and unified recruitment offices in 19 centers in several cities, which allows pre-registration and receipt of a scheduled date and time of visit.