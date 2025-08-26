Generation Z experiences decline in life satisfaction - study

Life satisfaction among Generation Z (Gen Z) in the US has fallen to its lowest level in three years, according to a new survey by the American public opinion research institute Gallup, writes UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

A report by Gallup and the American private foundation Walton Family Foundation showed that only 45% of Gen Z members consider themselves "thriving," meaning that less than half positively rated their current lives and expect to continue to positively rate their lives five years from now.

The survey was conducted from May 16 to May 27, 2025, with nearly 3,800 Gen Z participants.

Why it matters

Generation Z, which includes people aged 13 to 28, faces more challenging financial circumstances than many older generations.

In the US, with high inflation on food and housing, and the skyrocketing cost of higher education, many are opting out of college and delaying important life decisions such as marriage and starting a family.

The younger age cohort also experienced social isolation during their formative years due to the coronavirus pandemic and is the first generation to grow up fully immersed in social media and smartphones.

What you need to know

While only 45% of Gen Z considered themselves "thriving" in the Gallup report, the drop from 49% in 2024 was concentrated among certain groups more than others.

Among adult Gen Z members, only 39% are "thriving," which is also five points lower than in 2024. The drop was particularly driven by adult Gen Z women, of whom only 37% said they were "thriving," compared to 46% in 2024.

"We've seen some leading indicators of this and other published federal research that show that women are really, very often struggling with anxiety and depression," Stephanie Marken, a senior partner at Gallup, told Newsweek. "I think that clouds their overall perception of their lives, and that's what we're seeing in this particular research effort."

However, overall, as Marken noted, those with higher levels of education are less likely to experience a significant decline in overall well-being.

"One theory is that education can be somewhat of an insulating factor, making people a little more resilient to this significant decline in well-being," Marken said. "So, I think we know a lot about what can dampen or mitigate this decline in well-being."

The lower level of life satisfaction among Generation Z may be related to the social isolation they faced during the pandemic, which affected many during their prime college or high school years.

"During the pandemic, we saw significant issues of isolation and loneliness among young people," Marken said. "And I don't think we have strong evidence that much of that has diminished in many respects. Some of these issues of isolation and loneliness have really persisted, despite the return to work or return-to-school policies that make you imagine a completely different world."

While social media plays a role, Gen Z in the US also faces unique economic stressors, including student debt, housing unaffordability, and job market uncertainty, despite high educational attainment, said Dr. Lauren Hartman, a dual-board certified physician in adolescent medicine and pediatrics.

"Climate anxiety is a completely new issue," Hartman told Newsweek. "The American Academy of Pediatrics identifies climate change as a new significant impact on children's mental health, with affected children experiencing PTSD, depression, anxiety, and in severe cases, suicidal ideation. This creates what researchers call 'anticipatory grief,' mourning a future they believe may not exist."

She added: "Post-pandemic social isolation and political polarization exacerbate these factors. Instead of a single cause, it is the cumulative weight of these interconnected pressures that distinguishes this generation's mental health challenges from previous ones."

Dr. Lauren Hartman told Newsweek: "The decline in Gen Z's life satisfaction creates a worrying feedback loop between psychological distress and economic instability. As this generation enters its most productive years, declining well-being leads to reduced productivity, innovation, and workforce engagement, potentially impacting long-term economic growth."

What's next

If more young Americans lose the opportunity to pursue higher education, it could have long-term consequences for overall life satisfaction and well-being.

And the decline in life evaluation may reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the economy and political system inherited by Gen Z, Driscoll said. "The overall picture is quite bleak. Mental health resources are often inaccessible, and social media fuels the fear of comparison. The economy calls on young people to work harder, but the returns never materialize," he said. "I'm not surprised by this drop in life satisfaction. It's a red alarm that our economic and political structures have been failing expectations for several generations," he noted.