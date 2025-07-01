$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Decoupling between of Moldova and Ukraine in accession negotiations is within the competence of EU countries; the European Commission supports both countries - spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The European Commission supports Ukraine and Moldova in the reform process, stating that both countries are making steady progress. Ukraine has met the criteria for opening the first cluster, including a positive assessment of the plan for minorities.

Decoupling between of Moldova and Ukraine in accession negotiations is within the competence of EU countries; the European Commission supports both countries - spokesman

The issue of the possible decoupling between of Ukraine and Moldova in negotiations regarding EU accession falls within the competence of the bloc's member states, while the European Commission supports both Moldova and Ukraine in their reform processes, and has already assessed that Ukraine has met the criteria for opening the first cluster, European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier said during a briefing on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Details

"When it comes to the decoupling between of Moldova and Ukraine, this is really decision to be taken by the member states. From our side, it is really clear, we support both Moldova and Ukraine in their reform agena and the process they've been engaged in," said Mercier.

At the same time, he noted the "steady progress" of both countries on this path.

"We will continue to deliver as much as possible on a political, technical and financial support to Ukraine and Moldova. We will continue this work, we'll try to really to put the member states in a position to take a positive position on Moldova and Ukraine on cluster one, on the Fundamentals," emphasized the European Commission spokesman.

The President of Romania stated that the EU will open the first cluster of negotiations on Moldova's accession on July 426.06.25, 18:08 • 2710 views

He emphasized that the European Commission's position is "very clear."

"The Commision has assessed that Ukraine has met the criteria to open the first cluster, so the cluster on the Fundamentals. We have also positively assessed Ukraine's accession plan on minorities, which meets the concerns of its neighbours," said Mercier.

"We really hope that we can, still open the first cluster, and very soon," emphasized the European Commission spokesman.

European Commission advocates opening of the first cluster of negotiations with Ukraine - von der Leyen6/27/25, 2:28 AM • 3453 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Moldova
