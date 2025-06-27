European Commission advocates opening of the first cluster of negotiations with Ukraine - von der Leyen

$41.660.13
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Odesa, four officers are suspected of causing 7.7 million UAH in damages by enlisting "ghost soldiers" in the Armed ForcesJune 26, 02:42 PM • 3810 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 60815 views
China calls on NATO not to use Beijing's policies as a pretext for increasing military spendingJune 26, 04:10 PM • 5828 views
The Kremlin ordered the occupied Ukrainian lands in the temporarily occupied territories to be prepared for the logistics of war - CNSJune 26, 05:20 PM • 5704 views
A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine10:17 PM • 11330 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 60821 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 152857 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 57971 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 91830 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 65809 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 73666 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 64363 views
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

European Commission advocates opening of the first cluster of negotiations with Ukraine - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EC supports the opening of the first cluster in negotiations with Ukraine on membership.

European Commission advocates opening of the first cluster of negotiations with Ukraine - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EC supports opening the first cluster in negotiations with Ukraine on membership. She announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Under continuous fire, Ukraine is implementing reform after reform. That is why the Commission supports opening the first cluster of negotiations. Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations - now we must fulfill ours. Because the accession process is based on merit. And Ukraine deserves to move forward

- wrote von der Leyen.

Reminder

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine expects the opening of the first negotiation cluster after the EU summit. Partners highly praised the pace of Ukraine's reforms, confirming the cluster's readiness for opening.

On June 26, the European Council could not unanimously approve a statement in support of Ukraine due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's veto. This veto also prevents the start of association negotiations with the EU for Ukraine and Moldova.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
