European Commission advocates opening of the first cluster of negotiations with Ukraine - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EC supports opening the first cluster in negotiations with Ukraine on membership. She announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Under continuous fire, Ukraine is implementing reform after reform. That is why the Commission supports opening the first cluster of negotiations. Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations - now we must fulfill ours. Because the accession process is based on merit. And Ukraine deserves to move forward - wrote von der Leyen.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine expects the opening of the first negotiation cluster after the EU summit. Partners highly praised the pace of Ukraine's reforms, confirming the cluster's readiness for opening.

On June 26, the European Council could not unanimously approve a statement in support of Ukraine due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's veto. This veto also prevents the start of association negotiations with the EU for Ukraine and Moldova.