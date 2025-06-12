The second stage of the prisoner exchange: the oldest released is 59 years old, the youngest is 22 years old

Today, June 12, as part of another exchange, it was possible to return defenders from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Airborne Assault Forces, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, the Territorial Defense Forces, the SSO, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine. The oldest released is 59 years old, the youngest is 22 years old. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

He emphasized that this return is the result of the persistent work of state bodies of Ukraine, which are part of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Ukraine has conducted the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian soldiers.