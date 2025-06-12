The second stage of the prisoner exchange: the oldest released is 59 years old, the youngest is 22 years old

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
11:23 AM • 12274 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 22429 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 23561 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 37667 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 75555 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 143495 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 132424 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 125772 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123150 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 106265 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 80950 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 78586 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 104540 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 45502 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 38631 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 37836 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 144755 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 211936 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 246075 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 211734 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 26163 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 79714 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 106062 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 110617 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 132830 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

The second stage of the prisoner exchange: the oldest released is 59 years old, the youngest is 22 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Defenders of various military branches, including those who were considered missing, have returned to Ukraine. The oldest released is 59 years old, and the youngest is 22.

The second stage of the prisoner exchange: the oldest released is 59 years old, the youngest is 22 years old

Today, June 12, as part of another exchange, it was possible to return defenders from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Airborne Assault Forces, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, the Territorial Defense Forces, the SSO, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine. The oldest released is 59 years old, the youngest is 22 years old. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Another exchange took place within the framework of the agreements in Istanbul. Defenders from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Airborne Assault Forces, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, the Territorial Defense Forces, the SSO, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, are returning to their homeland. Those returned were captured from the first days of the full-scale invasion. Among those returned are those who were considered missing. The oldest released is 59 years old, the youngest is 22 years old 

- Lubinets said.

Details

He emphasized that this return is the result of the persistent work of state bodies of Ukraine, which are part of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Let us remind

Ukraine has conducted the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and seriously ill Ukrainian soldiers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9