The SBU has opened criminal proceedings over Russia’s strike on warehouses in Bucha district

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched criminal proceedings over the Russian strike on warehouses in the village of Myla, Bucha district. As a result of the impact of a Russian Geran-4-type drone and the secondary detonation of ammunition, at least 37 people were killed. This was reported by the SBU press center, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have launched criminal proceedings over the Russian strike on warehouses in the village of Myla, Bucha district, Kyiv region, and the secondary detonation of ammunition - the statement said.

The pretrial investigation is being conducted under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 437 (crime of aggression);

Article 425 (negligent attitude toward military service).

It has been established that as a result of the impact of a Russian Geran-4-type drone and the secondary detonation of ammunition, at least 37 people were killed. In addition, approximately 130 houses and a number of other civilian facilities were damaged.

Employees of the Security Service have been working at the scene since the first minutes and have set up a headquarters to coordinate measures to contain the emergency. Investigators and prosecutors are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy.

To recap

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region, followed by a detonation, showing the aftermath and stating that more than 370 people had already been evacuated and that the evacuation was continuing, and emphasizing that "those who allowed this to happen must definitely bear responsibility for their decisions" — "there are regulations: ammunition cannot be located near houses or other residential buildings."

The Russian strike on the village of Myla in Bucha district, Kyiv region, is yet another unacceptable crime by the aggressor country. At the same time, storing explosives near people is unacceptable negligence.