The SBU and the National Police detained three Russian agents who set fire to facilities across Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The SBU and the National Police detained three Russian agents, recruited via Telegram, who carried out arsons in the eastern and western regions of Ukraine. The detainees were charged with obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and sabotage.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained three Russian agents who set fire to objects in various regions of Ukraine. Local residents, recruited through Telegram, received suspicions and the threat of imprisonment instead of "easy money." This is reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the SBU and the National Police detained three more Russian agents who committed arsons in the eastern and western regions of Ukraine. The defendants turned out to be local residents recruited by the enemy, who were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

However, instead of the "quick earnings" promised by the Rashists, each of the arsonists received a suspicion from Ukrainian law enforcement officers and the prospect of imprisonment.

- the report says.

Thus, in Kharkiv, a 21-year-old Russian agent was detained who burned a service SUV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that was undergoing maintenance after performing combat missions at the front.

To commit the crime, the defendant poured a flammable mixture on the hood of the car and set it on fire.

The military counterintelligence of the SBU detained the offender when he was preparing to commit new crimes in the frontline city.

In the Chernivtsi region, a 24-year-old recidivist was exposed, who had previously served a sentence for car theft.

According to the SBU, after being released in the summer of 2024, he received an order from Russia to set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia's energy facilities in the western region of our country.

To commit the crime, the defendant involved his 34-year-old acquaintance. Both offenders were detained after they set fire to a local relay cabinet.

Currently, SBU investigators have notified the defendants of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);
    • Part 2 of Art. 113 (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

      The detainees are in custody. They face from 8 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

      Recall

      The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a spotter who directed Russian missiles at energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.

